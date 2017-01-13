Sydney - The dollar headed for a weekly loss and gold traded at the highest price in almost two months as investors continued to assess whether market moves since the US election have gone too far. European stocks and US equity futures climbed and Chinese shares fell after data on exports.

The US currency fluctuated after touching the lowest point in almost a month on Thursday. The Stoxx Euro 600 Index rebounded from its biggest drop since the end of November as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that the US economy is doing well. The Shanghai Composite Index fell to its lowest level of the year as data showed China’s overseas shipments remain subdued. Gold increased for a fifth day.

In a week characterised by a reversal in many of the market moves seen since Donald Trump’s election, Friday will see the release of a report on US holiday-season retail sales as well as earnings from Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Company, and Wells Fargo & Company. Since Trump’s victory, the dollar and global equities have rallied, while bonds sold off amid expectations for improved US growth. Investors unwound some of those wagers Thursday after the president-elect’s first press conference since the November victory.

The lack of details from Trump “was probably more concerning for markets as it highlights how markets have run ahead of themselves.,” Savanth Sebastian, Sydney-based analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said by phone. He added that while the domestic Chinese economy still seems to be holding up reasonably well, the data “highlights the risks to exports with the Trump administration going forward and protectionist-style policies.”

The US economy is doing well, with inflation now pretty close to the Fed’s 2 percent target, Yellen said at a town hall meeting. The central bank should begin discussing how to shrink its bloated balance sheet this year, according to three regional Fed presidents who stepped up pressure for a debate on when to unwind emergency-era measures that the Fed preferred to postpone.

Stocks

The Stoxx Euro 600 Index climbed 0.5 percent at 8:21 a.m. London time, rebounding from a 0.7 percent drop on Thursday. Futures on the S&P 500 Index added 0.1 percent after the gauge slid 0.2 percent on Thursday. Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6 percent, paring a weekly decline. South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.5 percent as the central bank left its key interest rate at a record low. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.2 percent in a fourth day of losses, the longest run since October. Overseas shipments dropped 6.1 percent from a year ago in December, China’s customs administration said. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the greenback against 10 major peers, lost 0.1 percent after falling 0.5 percent on Thursday. The gauge is down 0.7 percent for the week. Turkey’s lira slipped 0.9 percent after surging 2.8 percent against the dollar on Thursday. The currency is down 4.2 percent this week after touching the lowest point on record. The central bank is implementing measures to force banks to borrow at a higher rate, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The offshore yuan extended gains for a third day. China has asked some banks to stop processing cross-border yuan payments until they balance inflows and outflows, people familiar with the matter said, as authorities step up a campaign to curb a record amount of money leaving the nation in the local currency. The yen traded at 114.60, taking the week’s gain to 2.1 percent, the best performance since the end of July.

Bonds

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose one basis point to 2.36 percent, after touching the lowest level since Nov. 30 on Thursday. The yield on Australia’s 10-year government notes added two basis points to 2.68 percent.

Commodities

Oil held near $53 a barrel after its biggest two-day gain in almost six weeks as Saudi Arabia said it cut output even more than required by an OPEC deal. Gold added 0.1 percent to $1,196.7 an ounce after briefly rising above $1,200 for the first time since November on Thursday.

Bloomberg