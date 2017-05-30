Rand declines after Zuma uncertainty

Johannesburg - South Africa’s rand weakened on Monday after President Jacob Zuma defeated over the weekend another call from inside the ruling party for him to step down, while stocks closed flat, hampered by the banking sector.

At 17.10 the rand weakened 0.76 percent to R12.9675 per dollar, erasing most of the gains it had made in the previous session as investors bet on strong opposition to Zuma continued leadership of the ANC and the country.

Zuma is facing mounting pressure against him from ANC members, opposition parties and civil society since he axed respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan in March, triggering credit rating downgrades.