Rand extends losses as Gordhan returns
Currencies | 29 March 2017
Gordhan cut short the roadshow, which had been organised to reassure investors, and flew back yesterday, saying he was still the finance minister when asked about reports that he was about to be sacked.
His recall on Monday rattled investors who see him as a focus of stability.
The rand has lost nearly 5 percent from a 20-month high of R12.3125 to the dollar on Monday morning. It fell to a session low of R13.115 on Tuesday, before regaining some ground.
At 5pm, the rand was bid at R12.9109 to the dollar, 16.84c softer than at the same time on Monday.
Reuters