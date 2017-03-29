Rand extends losses as Gordhan returns

Johannesburg - The rand extended losses on Tuesday after President Jacob Zuma ordered Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to return early from an investor roadshow, sparking speculation of an imminent cabinet shake-up.

Gordhan cut short the roadshow, which had been organised to reassure investors, and flew back yesterday, saying he was still the finance minister when asked about reports that he was about to be sacked.

His recall on Monday rattled investors who see him as a focus of stability.