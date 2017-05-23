Rand holds gains, bourse closes flat

Johannesburg - The rand held its gains of the previous week against the dollar on Monday as the latest bout of US political turmoil kept the greenback on the back foot.

At 5pm, the rand was bid at R13.2250 to the dollar, 2.24c firmer than at the same time on Friday. It had reached a session high of R13.1425.

The rand ended last week on a firmer footing as political drama in Washington threatened to derail US President Donald Trump’s promises of tax reform and fiscal stimulus.