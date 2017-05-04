Rand weakens to three-week lows
Currencies | 5 May 2017, 06:31am
By 5.15pm, the rand was trading 0.9 percent weaker at R13.5675, a level not seen since April 14.
The Standard Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by Markit, edged down to 50.3 in April from 50.7 in March as new orders declined in the wake of a cabinet reshuffle that rattled investor confidence.
“The rand continues to lose ground against many of its trading partners as money continues to drip out the country in search of greener pastures - higher yield, more political stability - elsewhere,” Standard Bank’s trader, Warrick Butler, said.
Reuters