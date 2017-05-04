Rand weakens to three-week lows

Johannesburg - The rand fell to its weakest in three weeks on Thursday after data showed private sector activity contracted for the first time in nine months in April, while a hawkish statement from the US central bank added to the bearish sentiment.

By 5.15pm, the rand was trading 0.9 percent weaker at R13.5675, a level not seen since April 14.

The Standard Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by Markit, edged down to 50.3 in April from 50.7 in March as new orders declined in the wake of a cabinet reshuffle that rattled investor confidence.