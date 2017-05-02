Dubai economic growth accelerates

Dubai

Dubai-’s gross domestic product will likely accelerate this year at a faster pace than most Arab economies, bolstered by local spending and a pick-up in global trade, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

GDP will grow as fast as 4 percent from 2.7 percent in 2016, according to Jihad Azour, head of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department. The projected growth compares with an average of 2.3 percent for the Middle East and North Africa , according to IMF data.