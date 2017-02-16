Johannesburg - Stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with Comair among the gainers after the operator of British Airways announced that a South African court had awarded it more than R1 billion in an antitrust dispute.

The benchmark JSE Top40 index inched down 0.06 percent to 45410.71 points, while the all share index rose 0.04 percent to 52485.16 points, drifting sideways for most of the session as investors sought fresh catalysts.

Comair shares climbed more than 17 percent to a 23-month high after announcing that an SA court had awarded it more than R1bn in an antitrust dispute with South African Airways. Shares closed 15.84 percent higher to R5.85.

EOH Holdings, among the top two gainers, closed 8.99 percent up to R155.85 after the firm flagged higher earnings for the six-months ended January.

Read also: Comair pins growth hopes on new fleet

Meanwhile, stocks on major world markets rose further yesterday after a batch of US economic data increased the possibility of an interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average had gained 80.19 points, or 0.39 percent, to 20584.6 points in the afternoon, the Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 4.38 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2341.96 points and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.27 percent to 5798.46 points.

Reuters