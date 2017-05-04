JSE lower as commodity prices decline

Johannesburg - Mining shares featured among the decliners on the JSE benchmark index on Thursday, as commodity prices slid, with gold hitting a six-week low on expectations of further US interest rate rises this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe.

The benchmark Top40 index was off 0.36 percent at 46 747.06 points, and the broader all share index dipped 0.34 percent to 53 406.31 points.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1 254 (R16742) an ounce at 4.30pm, having earlier hit $1 251.37 an ounce, the lowest since April 10.