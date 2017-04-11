JSE to probe trading after Pravin recall





“The JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) is reviewing trading in affected securities prior to the news of the recall as that news precipitated material moves in the value of numerous listed securities, including currency futures,” the JSE said in a statement.





“As a matter of procedure the JSE market regulation division reviews trading in its listed securities ahead of any market-moving event to identify any activity which may warrant further investigation by the department of market abuse at the Financial Services Board,” it said. Reuters

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Reuters

His recall came days before he was dismissed from the government.