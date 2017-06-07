Poor GDP figures have little effect on the rand

At 6.40am yesterday the rand was R12.87 and at 5pm the currency stood at R12.81.

South Africa's GDP for May decreased 0.7percent - with manufacturing and trade sectors leading the downward trend.

This week’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had little impact on the rand, Old Mutual Investment Group chief economist Rian Le Roux said yesterday.

FILE PHOTO: South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

The GDP figures reinforced the view that the South African economy was in a precarious position.

On Sunday the World Bank cut its forecast for the country’s GDP growth for this year 0.5percentage points to 0.6percent.

Le Roux said the rand’s reaction to the GDP figures was not extraordinary.

“There have been a lot of cross currents at work with the rand, but for now it is trading sideways in a moderately volatile fashion.

"The movement has really been negligible; nothing more than very limited daily volatility.

"The US dollar was a bit stronger, so it might have had an impact earlier today, however, for the most part it seems the GDP figures had only a very limited impact,” he said.

The JSE All Share index yesterday closed 0.18percent lower, while the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.26percent.

The banking index declined 0.74percent.

