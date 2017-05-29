Proudly SA to track government tenders









He said the software would then deliver an e-mail alert for each and every tender of those designated items using keywords to identify goods and services that could be produced, manufactured and/or supplied by a South African company. “(The system) allows us to contact the procurement officer for each tender in the designated sectors and ensure that they prioritise local companies supplying locally manufactured goods or services in their evaluation of submissions,” Mashimbye said. “Secondly, it allows us to notify our own member companies who qualify to tender, to pitch for the business, thus adding to our members’ value proposition.” ANA

Proudly South African yesterday announced that it has developed an innovative, in-house tender tracking system to monitor the government’s compliance with its own mandate to make local procurement a priority. Proudly SA’s chief executive Eustace Mashimbye said the system would trawl the websites of all three spheres of government, their agencies and entities, giving the IT team full access to the terms of reference of all Request For Quotes and Request For Proposals.