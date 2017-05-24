SA Agro-processing sector to be showcased in Iran

South African companies in the agro-processing sector are showcasing their products at the 24th annual International Agricultural Trade Fair taking place in Tehran, Iran. All participating companies received financial support from the Department of Trade and Industry's (the dti) Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme (EMIA).

The exhibition is organised collaboratively by the Trade Promotion Organisation of Iran and the Iran International Exhibitions Company. South Africa’s participation is aimed at taking forward the commitments made by President Zuma and President Rouhani during the State Visit to Iran last year towards advancing bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

According to the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Gratitude Magwanishe the Iran Agro 2017 will provide a platform for South African companies within the food and beverage industry to market and showcase their products to a number of foreign delegations, potential buyers, distributors as well as agents. He said this exposure is expected to result in promising export and investment opportunities.

“the dti is participating for the first time at this exhibition and aims to expose SA agro products to the Iranian and other participating markets. Iran features as a key trading partner for South Africa in the Middle East region and trade between the countries had also been growing impressively,” says Magwanishe.



