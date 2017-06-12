SA credit rating spills to banks,insurance companies and others

South Africa’s banks and insurance companies have been downgraded in keeping with the countries downgrade.

Moody’s downgrade of global scale Insurance Financial Strength and related debt ratings of South African insurance groups including related entities is a direct result of the country’s rating. Moody's considers the banks and insurance groups' key credit fundamentals (asset quality, capitalisation, profitability and financial flexibility) to be partly correlated with -- and thus linked to -- the economic and market conditions in South Africa.