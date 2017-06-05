The rand continues to gain ground

The South African rand yesterday continued its rally against the US dollar as the local currency continued to take the shine from last week’s unchanged ratings from Fitch and S&P's Global Ratings, as the greenback sold off after Friday’s disappointing US jobs data.

The local currency strengthened to a high of R12.69 against the dollar from the previous session close of R12.78, while it opened trade at R14.29 against the euro from R14.29 in the previous session and was flat against the British pound at R16.35 from Friday’s close of R16.39.

This marked a sharp retracement from the R13.20 seen last week on Wednesday.