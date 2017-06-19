CLOSE X
IOL
Personal Finance
Shop @ Loot
African Independent
Young Independent
IOL Property
IVEO
Mon 19 Jun
companies
economy
energy
markets
entrepreneurs
technology
MORE
Careers
International
Opinion
Financial Tools
IOL
special features
the zuma era
#dontlookaway
icc champions trophy
trump's america
durban tourism indaba
NEWS
POLITICS
business
business report
personal finance
SPORT
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFESTYLE
MOTORING
TRAVEL
Multimedia
NEWSPAPERS
Classifieds
Cape Community
About IOL
Business Report
All
Business Report
Companies
|
Economy
|
Energy
|
Markets
Markets
Shares
Currencies
Commodities
Market Indicators
|
Entrepreneurs
|
Technology
|
Careers
|
International
|
Opinion
|
Financial Tools
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Advertisement
WATCH: Market Report - 19 June 2017
Business Report
|
19 June 2017, 11:52am
Kabelo Khumalo
Tell a friend
Kabelo Khumalo conducts a daily update of Market indicators for Business Report TV.
BUSINESS REPORT TV
Tell a friend
Most Read
1
OUTsurance blames junior employee for ‘racist’ #FathersDay ad
2
Triple murder robs pastor of a son
3
Couple’s Uber horror
4
More name-dropping in ANC succession race
5
Outsurance roasted over 'offensive' Father's Day video
Advertisement
X