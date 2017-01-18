Johannesburg – The founder and Executive Chairman of the Sekunjalo Group, Dr Iqbal Survé, has been appointed to a World Economic Forum board.

Survé has been appointed to the Stewardship Board of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Shaping the Future of Information and Entertainment System Initiative, where he will be expected to impart his leadership on media technology and the future of media as a tool for social change.

The Stewardship Board is comprised of 20 CEOs, Ministers and Heads of Agency from around the globe, and is considered one of the most important strategic boards of the World Economic Forum, as it is informed by an expert network that includes over 5 000 subject matter experts on the future of the creative economy, and informed society.

“It is an honour to be a part of the board, whose main objective is to enable an economically viable, accountable, and transparent flow of content to inform, influence, entertain and/or educate stakeholders while supporting and empowering them. The digital era is transforming us as individuals and societies. As an organisation we need to ensure that our policies stimulate business growth and keep in mind the needs of our citizens,” says Survé.

Read also: Top 8 #WEF2017 issues as SA heads to Davos

The System Initiative on Shaping the Future of Information and Entertainment aims to enable a viable, innovative information and entertainment ecosystem at the leading edge of technology, while increasing trust and accountability between stakeholders – ultimately improving social cohesion and societal well – being.

Survé continues to be a regular Summer Davos participant and serves as the first chairman of the Global Growth Companies Advisory Board and vice – chairman of the Global Agenda Council (GAC) for emerging Multinationals, including his contributions to the Forum Advisory Board. Under his leadership, the Sekunjalo Group, has been recognised by WEF as one of the world’s fastest growing companies, aka ‘WEF Forum Members’.

During his week in Davos, Survé will attend the System Stewardship sessions in Davos between January 17 and January 18, which will look at strategic recommendations for the future of media and information. He will also participate in his role as a speaker in the ‘Promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Research in Africa ’ session, on Wednesday.

The theme at Davos – Klosters, Switzerland this year is ‘Responsive and Responsible Leadership’, which entails a deeper commitment to inclusive development and equitable growth, both nationally and globally.

Dr Survé serves on a number of multi-lateral institutions and global organisations. He is the founding member of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) and twice honoured by the Former President of the US , Bill Clinton for his contributions to the Clinton Global Initiative. He has been appointed by the President of South Africa as one of five members of the BRICS Business Council. He is a member of the G20 B20 Task Teams as well as the United Nations Private Sector Forum. On the invitation of President Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma, he has participated on many advisory groups and joined the presidents on state visits as part of the business advisory delegation.

INDEPENDENT MEDIA