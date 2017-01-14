Pretroria – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 17 to 20.

The WEF's annual meeting brings together world leaders from business, government, international organisations, academia, and civil society in Davos to discuss the global economy, the presidency said in a statement.

This year, over 2700 leaders in the public and private sectors will meet under the theme "Responsive and Responsible Leadership”.

"WEF Davos 2017 takes place in a challenging global environment for both governments and business in which global events in 2016 have highlighted that the more complex a system the greater a community's concern about its future," the presidency said.

South Africa would once again use the opportunity to market the country as being open for business and partnerships for development in various sessions and interactions with global business.

Team South Africa included ministers, a large business delegation, and representatives of labour, taking forward the spirit of co-operation to promote inclusive growth. From government, Ramaphosa would be accompanied by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan; Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Jeff Radebe; Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies; Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel; Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, and KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala. South Africa would host the WEF Africa meeting in Durban in May this year, the presidency said.

African News Agency