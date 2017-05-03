WEFAfrica17: Gigaba moves to allay investors' fears

Gigaba said government was on a drive to create new ownership patterns and create opportunities for the SMME sector, agro-processers, the youth and economically marginalised black people.

Durban - Investors must not worry about talks over inclusive growth and radical economic transformation, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said speaking to media at the World Economic Forum in Durban.

President Jacob Zuma accompanied by Head of WEF Elsie Kanza, and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, at the Inkozi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban ahead of the World Economic Forum on Africa meeting. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

President Jacob Zuma accompanied by Head of WEF Elsie Kanza, and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, at the Inkozi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban ahead of the World Economic Forum on Africa meeting. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

"The matters that are being raised are about how do we change the structure of production in the economy as well as the patterns of ownership to create new assets amd new asset pwners

"Investors need not fear the discussions about whether we are implementing radical economic transformation or inclusive growth, what we are are talking about is industrilising the South African economy to change the structure of production to benefication to build SMMEs, agro processing, bring young people into the economy, produce the township and the rural economy," he said.

"I have listened to people talk about radical economic transformation and inclusive growth, they are talking about the same thing, they may not be talking about the same concept, but the essence of what they are talking about is actualy the same," he said.

Meanwhile, Gigaba pressed for comment on the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, said he was tired of being asked that question and said there was "no chance in hell" it would succeed.