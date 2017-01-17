Davos - The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday night honoured leading artists, actor Forest Whitaker, singer Shakira, and musician Anne-Sophie Mutter for their roles in helping to shape a better world.

On the eve of the three-day meeting of political, business and societal leaders, the WEF family gathered at the Congress Centre in Davos, Switzerland, for the Crystal Awards which recognised the three artists.

Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Arts Forum, presented the 23rd annual Crystal Awards which recognised the "three outstanding cultural leaders".

WEF said the awards celebrated the achievements of leading artists who were "bridge-builders and role models for all leaders of society".

Violinist Mutter was recognised for her leadership in providing opportunities for young people to develop careers as musicians. She is the founder of the Anne-Sophie Mutter Foundation which since 1997 has provided support in the form of scholarships, performing opportunities and commissions for rising young artists worldwide to fulfil their ambition of developing careers as artists and to contribute to the musical life of their communities. Colombian star Shakira was honoured for her leadership in supporting early childhood development.

Shakira, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is devoted to the promotion of early childhood development and is the founder of the Pies Descalzos Foundation.

The foundation provides over 6 000 disadvantaged students with access to quality education in her native Colombia, including nutritious meals, educational enrichment through art, music and recreation, and economic opportunities and workshops for families and the community at large through an "open door" policy, benefiting over 70 000 community members.

Celebrated actor and social activist Whitaker was honoured for his leadership in peace-building and conflict resolution. Whitaker is the founder and chief executive of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative, as well as co-founder and chair of the International Institute for Peace and UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation.

WEF recognised his work as a global advocate and peacebuilder focusing on empowering youth as leaders and entrepreneurs in communities touched by violence and poverty.

AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY