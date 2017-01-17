Davos - The annual gathering of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland began with a call on participants to help "construct a vision for the future".

WEF founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab, welcomed participants to the 47th Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters on Monday night, urging global leaders in politics, business and society to place public social good over personal interests.

This year's meeting takes place under the theme "Responsive and Responsible Leadership" and has drawn 3 000 participants to this small cluster of towns in the Swiss Alps.

Noting significant transformations affecting the world, including "disruptive economic and political models", Schwab said that the meeting was a way to construct a vision for the future.

"Sometimes it seems that the world is overwhelmed by pessimism and cynicism," said Schwab during his welcome message in the Congress Hall of the Congress Centre in Davos.

"But we have to look in a confident way into the future."

The 2017 meeting will focus on critical leadership challenges, including strengthening global collaboration, revitalising economic growth, reforming capitalism, preparing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and restoring a sense of shared identity.

"Responsive means that we listen to and interact with those who have entrusted us with leadership," Schwab said, adding that it was also important to have values to show the direction.

"It is always important to prioritise the public social good over our own interests. We must emphasize humanisation over robotisation," he said.

AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY