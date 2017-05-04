WEFAfrica17: 'Govts to blame for poultry losses'

Durban - Governments should take the blame for job losses in the poultry industry due to what has been termed “poultry dumping” in the recent past, Mauricio Adade, board chairman of the Africa Improved Foods told the Daily News on Thursday.
Adade was speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum on Africa 2017. He was a panellist on the forum’s session titled Africa’s
Food Paradox.
The panel was looking into how small scale farmers can
contributed to the continent’s food basket and what strategies could work to
their advantage.
Adade said South Africa had no way of escaping job losses
if the agricultural sector was not competitive globally. He further said
technology in other parts of the world played a role in the agriculture
industry.
KZN and other parts of the country lost more than 1 000
jobs when Rainbow Chicken reportedly sold 15 of its 25 farms in Hammarsdale
because of cheap imported chickens. In the Free State and North West about 1500
jobs were lost while in Polokwane about 1 000 jobs were lost.
“It’s about competitiveness. The world is global so if
you’re not competitive then you are out of the game. To protect local market
governments must develop policies that provides for import tariffs,
anti-dumping and other measures. We need long term policies that will guide
operations on domestic and foreign produce. Failure to have these policies will
result in what KwaZulu-Natal experienced,” Adade said.
According to the 2015 Global Agricultural Information
Network (GAIN) report, over the past two decades, steady economic growth and
increased average income in South Africa resulted in the rapid expansion of
meat consumption.
In a statement, Jane Thomson, Softworx managing director
said South Africa consumes about 2.9 million tons of poultry, beef and pork
meat per annum, with poultry meat consumption representing more than 60 percent
of total meat consumption.
Thomson said farming and the food industry required
technology to perform better.
“To deliver efficiency improvements, technology
enhancements across the food industry will need to be drastic. This spans
agriculture, aquaculture and the supply chain throughout farming, food
production and processing. Technology will be a critical part of these
developments, but it needs to be closely aligned to the idiosyncrasies of the
specific industry segment within food manufacturing. Deep, specific expertise
is the order of the day to drive efficiencies,” Thomson said.
Softworx is a software provider which works with various
industries including agriculture.
The panellists concluded that small scale farmers needed
to adopt to technological developments to get the basic ingredients for the
right produce.
DAILY NEWS