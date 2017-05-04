WEFAfrica17: KwaZulu-Natal chases foreign investment

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu says that the province will aggressively target direct foreign investment in an effort to radically transform the economy.
Mchunu was speaking to Independent Media on the sidelines
of the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban.
"This is our opportunity to showcase this province
to the world and we are going to do just that. There are many investors
attending these sessions and they see the potential for growth that
KwaZulu-Natal offers," said Mchunu.
He said the need to radically transform the provinces
economy was in keeping with the agenda outlined in President Jacob Zuma's state
of the nation address.
"You can’t talk about inclusive growth if the
majority of people are excluded from the economy, particularly black
people," said Mchunu.
KwaZulu-Natal has seen several multi-million rand
projects being initiated over the past two months. These include a smelter
project in Colenso near Ladysmith and multiple port projects in Durban and
Richards Bay.
"We are going aggressively after investors because
we want them to work with us to build and grow this province. Whether the
investment comes from the East or the West, it must come to
KwaZulu-Natal," he said.
INDEPENDENT MEDIA
WEF TEAM