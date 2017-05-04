WEFAfrica17: KwaZulu-Natal chases foreign investment

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu says that the province will aggressively target direct foreign investment in an effort to radically transform the economy.

Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference Centre is the venue for World Economic Forum's annual Africa gathering where the continent's leaders from all spheres will meet. Picture: Supplied

Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference Centre is the venue for World Economic Forum's annual Africa gathering where the continent's leaders from all spheres will meet. Picture: Supplied

Mchunu was speaking to Independent Media on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban.

"This is our opportunity to showcase this province to the world and we are going to do just that. There are many investors attending these sessions and they see the potential for growth that KwaZulu-Natal offers," said Mchunu.

He said the need to radically transform the provinces economy was in keeping with the agenda outlined in President Jacob Zuma's state of the nation address.

"You can’t talk about inclusive growth if the majority of people are excluded from the economy, particularly black people," said Mchunu.

KwaZulu-Natal has seen several multi-million rand projects being initiated over the past two months. These include a smelter project in Colenso near Ladysmith and multiple port projects in Durban and Richards Bay.

"We are going aggressively after investors because we want them to work with us to build and grow this province. Whether the investment comes from the East or the West, it must come to KwaZulu-Natal," he said.

INDEPENDENT MEDIA WEF TEAM