WEFAfrica17: ‘SA must do more on green power’

Amadou Hott, African Development Bank’s vice-president;
power, energy, climate and green growth said capital was available worldwide.
“We see a lot of of capital chasing few ready renewable energy projects. Many
projects were not yet well structured to attract the investment. Strong
governance, good governance, competent governance are absolutely important to
attract capital and that they was we can develop green projects."
Instead capital was chasing a few ready renewable energy
projects. "Many projects were not yet well structured to attract the
investment,” he said.
This meant at this stage there was more money than could
be given away.
“If we were able to develop all the projects that Africa
needs, for example achieving universal access to electricity over the next 10
years, we may have a gap in terms of capital. But today, today we have more resources
but we’re chasing few projects because developing projects take time and
African countries are not ready,” said Hott.
Landry Signé, political science professor at Stanford
University's African Studies department believes there cannot be economic growth
cannot be achieved without environment stability and sustainability.
To achieve this, there was a need capital investment and
technological innovation.
"Capital and technological innovations are extremely
important and that is what we don’t have enough of in Africa. So although we
can be enthusiastic about the environmental aspect determining economic growth-
Africa has enough land, natural resources- we do not have enough capital but
thats because we are lacking in terms of technological innovation," said
Signé.
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said
it was clear that green growth was no longer an option but a necessity. More so
in a country which was as big an emitter as South Africa, hard questions needed
to be asked about why green finance was unreachable.
INDEPENDENT MEDIA
WEF TEAM