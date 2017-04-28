WEFAfrica2017: Nuclear deal will be affordable, says Zuma

Pretoria – The proposed nuclear power programme will be implemented at a scale and pace that the country can afford, President Jacob Zuma told business leaders ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa meeting in Durban from May 3 to 5.

The meeting, in Pretoria on Friday, was intended to discuss the country’s approach to the WEF which offered investment marketing opportunities for the country, the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

"The CEOs used the opportunity to table issues that are of concern to them, some of which are in the public domain and related to recent developments in the country and others aimed at improving the way government manages economic entities under its control, which they are keen for the President and government to look into," the statement said.