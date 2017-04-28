WEFAfrica2017: Nuclear deal will be affordable, says Zuma

The meeting, in Pretoria on Friday, was intended to discuss the country’s approach to the WEF which offered investment marketing opportunities for the country, the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.
"The CEOs used the opportunity to table issues that are of concern to them, some of which are in the public domain and related to recent developments in the country and others aimed at improving the way government manages economic entities under its control, which they are keen for the President and government to look into," the statement said.
Zuma "appreciated the frankness and also the constructive spirit" in which the issues were raised. The two parties agreed to meet soon to discuss the issues raised with a view to promoting unity in action in meeting the problems facing the country.
One of the issues in the public domain generally of concern to business included the nuclear programme. Zuma "reiterated that the programme would be implemented at a scale and pace that the country could afford".
On concerns about possible economic policy changes in light of the recent appointment of new ministers, Zuma "indicated that the governing party, the ANC, discusses and finalises policies at its national conference every five years, and that all policies thus remain the same, with the difference being possible in the style and emphasis of each minister with regards to the implementation of the existing policies and programmes".
Government also remained committed to fiscal discipline and consolidation that stabilised the rise in public debt.