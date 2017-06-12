Bey, Jay Z to spend $1 million on home birth

The couple are due to unwelcome twins into the world in the coming weeks and, as the pair felt it was best for their "privacy and safety" for the 'Formation' singer to give birth at home, medical equipment including incubators and "an entire professional neonatal wing" has been delivered to their rental property over the last few days.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "It is all about privacy and safety. It's not usual for someone expecting twins to have them at home, but Beyoncé has discussed it with her doctors.

"She's in prime physical condition and they are setting up a professional maternity unit inside the house for the birth. There will also be an ambulance on standby to take her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital should she or the babies need hospital care.

"Jay Z can be seen going in and out of the property but Beyoncé is lying low.

There are food deliveries and service vans arriving all day."

And the 35-year-old beauty and her 47-year-old spouse are hoping giving birth in private will avoid any of the controversy that surrounded the birth of their daughter Blue Ivy five years ago.

The youngster was born in Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, but it was reported the couple had spent $1 million renting out an entire floor of the facility, and other patients complained about their "heavy-handed" entourage, who had obstructed their visitors.

The source added: "Beyoncé and Jay Z were upset by that negative publicity at what should have been the happiest time in their lives. They are determined not to repeat that experience, which is why Beyoncé wants to give birth at home this time around.

"Of course, she has a team of medical staff advising her and, should her doctors say she needs to move to hospital, then that is what will happen."

IOL