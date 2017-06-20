Adele visits Grenfell Tower firefighters

Firefighter Rob Petty took to Facebook to reveal the 'Hello' hitmaker joined him and his brave colleagues – who battled tough conditions to save over 65 people from the deadly fire, which left 79 presumed dead – at Chelsea Fire Station in west London for a "cup of tea and a cuddle".

Adele has visited the firefighters who battled the horrific blaze at Grenfell Tower last week.

He wrote: "Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Fire Station for a cup of tea and a cuddle."

READ: Adele visits Grenfell Tower after horrific fire

It comes after Chelsea firefighters left one of their team shirts at the scene of the tragic incident, writing on it: "Our hearts go out to everyone touched by this tragedy. We did our best, I promise!"

Whilst one firefighter, who identifies themselves only as "FF Tipper", wrote: "Forever in our thoughts, so sorry we couldn't get to all of you."

The shirt has since been written on by grateful residents, who wrote messages of support all over it. Many called the firefighters "heroes" and offered their blessings to the team.

Adele has already been showing her support for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, arriving at the scene soon after the blaze had been controlled. She met with victims and offered her support to those affected.

Rita Ora and Lily Allen were also seen helping out at the site whilst some of the world's biggest stars have come together to collaborate with Simon Cowell on a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' to raise money for the victims.

Simon has already enlisted a number of top names to sing on the track including Robbie Williams, James Arthur, Emeli Sande, Craig David, Stormzy, Skepta and The Who.