Angelina Jolie talks to late mother often

She said: "I know how much she would have contributed to their lives and I am sad they will miss out on that.

Angelina Jolie, listens, during The annual lecture of the Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Picture: AP

"I would give anything for her to be with me at this time. I've needed her. I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me."

And the 41-year-old actress praised her children for being the "greatest gift and responsibility".

She added to France's ELLE magazine: "[My children are] the greatest gift and responsibility. I try to lead by example, being conscious of others and being responsible. And to help them have a broader view of the world.

"But really the only way I know to raise them is to really listen. It's perhaps the most important thing any parent can do. They are resilient children but they are children, and as much as they need help to understand the hard truths in life, they also need what we all need – protection and love."

Brad Pitt, 53, has separated from his wife and mother of his six children, Angelina Jolie, 41. Picture: Reuters

Meanwhile, Angelina previously revealed she is pretty sure her children will end up living all over the world when they are older and she looks forward to the day when she spends her time "travelling" to visit them.

Asked where she sees herself in 10 years, she said: "I imagine I will spend my days travelling from country to country to visit our children, who I expect will live around the world.

"I think some will be interested in the international work I do, and I would love to partner with them as I continue. I imagine I will be less involved in film and be focused more on family and foreign affairs."