Chris Pratt pullls a Justin Bieber

Chris Pratt doesn't take selfies with fans because he thinks his time could be better spent elsewhere.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor – who has four-year-old son Jack with his 'House Bunny' actress wife Anna Faris – has admitted he doesn't like to take photos with people on the streets because he has to be more "economical with [his] time".

The 37-year-old hunk says he has learnt over the years how to be "comfortable disappointing people".

Asked why he doesn't take pictures with his admirers, he told the latest issue of Cigar Aficionado magazine: "I've always been a pretty deferential, go-with-the-flow guy. But now I have to be economical with my time.

If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don't take pictures with people. Because that's not about enjoying the moment; it's about stealing the moment to brag about later. So I say, 'Would you settle for a handshake?' And then they take the picture anyway."

Chris looks back fondly on a time when he was able to chat to people he doesn't know who have no preconceptions about him.

On what he misses the most about his former life away from the spotlight, he admitted: "It's tough sometimes, the amount of management you need to do on things you used to do spontaneously. What I really miss is sitting down and talking to strangers who don't know me, so we can discover each other. I'd say the majority of people I meet have an idea about me before they meet me. There's something nice to being able to surprise somebody."