Daniel Craig,Jimmy Page, Elton John pay tribute to Chris Cornell

The Soundgarden and Audioslave star – who co-wrote and performed 'You Know My Name', the theme tune to Daniel's first ever James Bond movie 'Casino Royale' – was only 52 when he was found dead and now Daniel has paid tribute to the late musician.

Daniel Craig has paid tribute to Chris Cornell, who passed away on Wednesday night, May 17.

He told the Mirror Online: "This is very sad news, my thoughts are with his family."

Although the late rock star wasn't a fan of the Bond franchise, it was reported that he was interested in Daniel taking on the role and decided to accept the job on that basis.

A statement issued to BANG Showbiz about Chris' untimely passing read: "Chris Cornell passed away late Wednesday night in Detroit, MI. His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Soundgarden – also comprised of Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd – split in 1997 and reunited in 2010, with their last record being 'King Animal' in 2012.

The band were due to continue their North American tour and travel to Columbus, Ohio on Friday, May 19, with the run ending in Oklahoma on May 27.

During their 13-year hiatus, Cornell went through a dark period and was admitted to rehab for alcohol addiction.

He said: "It's something that would have happened even if Soundgarden had stayed together.

"It was a long slow slide and then a long slow recovery, but there was self-discovery too. For me it was mostly alcohol – from my late teens until my late thirties."

Since his tragic passing, tributes have flooded in for the star from the likes of Nile Rodgers, Jimmy Page and Sir Elton John .