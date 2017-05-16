Elle King reveals 'secret' marriage and split

The ‘Ex’s & Oh’s’ hitmaker was believed to have skipped out on her wedding to long-term partner Andrew Ferguson last month after she claimed she decided to attend an Eagles of Death Metal concert instead, but the star has now revealed she actually tied the knot with Andrew after less than a month of dating – and their relationship is now coming to an end.

Posting a picture of the pair on Instagram on Monday (15.05.17), Elle wrote: “We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016. It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life.

"He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You'll always have my heart. You'll always be my first husband. “Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time. Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind. (sic)”

The 27-year-old singer said in April that she’d opted to be side stage at the ‘I Want You So Hard’ rockers’ show in Seattle, rather than at her nuptials which were due to take place on the same day over 2,000 miles away in New York.

Sharing a video of herself stage left on Instagram at the time, she wrote: "Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead so I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F*** ING DEATH METAL (sic)”

And although she didn’t comment on their relationship status at the time, the post came just days after she shared a clip of herself in tears with her dog with an emotional message about how "tough" the start of 2017 has been.

She wrote: "Been a really rough and insane start to this year. But I haven't seen my sugar in a month. Lately I don't cry very much. I feel like it will just be an explosion if I did. But seeing my little baby girl again, and having her by my side, well I lost it. She's my best friend and the only true loyalty I've ever known. Today someone tried to make me feel a certain way about myself. But we have to remember, no one can make you feel anything unless you let them. Don't give people power over you. As a human, other people may try to be threatening in more ways than just verbal or physical acts. Always be strong. Always have dogs. Never forget your rights and your worth. If no one has told you today, I love you and I think you're beautiful and are worthy of love and kindness. Be safe. Be smart. Don't let anyone make you feel fearful or small. Love yourself. Daniel Johnston said it, true love will find you in the end. (sic)"

