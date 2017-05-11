Guess who's feeling the bite of the #Bowwowchallenge?

Earlier this week, Bow Wow posted on Instagram and Twitter that he was heading to the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta press tour by posting an image of a private jet.





Obviously implying that he was travelling in it...





SHOCKER: There was no private jets or fancy cars!!







Yall need to stop picking on #BowWow 😂😂

And of course Twitter had to start a trend called the #Bowwowchallenge!!





Basically what you have to do is fake something great on social media and then expose yourself.And it has been hilarious so far.



