Guess who's feeling the bite of the #Bowwowchallenge?

International
We all have the desire to *front (elude to a fake lifestyle or personality; not keeping it real) on social media to show people how great life is (when it actually isn't). But be warned sometimes the lies catch up with you. 

Earlier this week, Bow Wow posted on Instagram and Twitter that he was heading to the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta press tour by posting an image of a private jet. 

Obviously implying that he was travelling in it...

Shad Moss, also known by his stage name, Bow Wow. Picture: AP

But one individual caught the star out while on the same commercial flight! 
 
SHOCKER: There was no private jets or fancy cars!!

 

Yall need to stop picking on #BowWow 😂😂

A post shared by 🌴IslandBoss☀ (@bossmane21) on


And of course Twitter had to start a trend called the #Bowwowchallenge!! 

Basically what you have to do is fake something great on social media and then expose yourself.And it has been hilarious so far. 

 Here are some of the funniest #Bowwowchallenge moments: Thank you Bow Wow for brightening up everyone's weekend! 😃

This article was originally published on TYI

