Kevin Hart & wife are expecting first child

The 37-year-old actor and his 32-year-old partner tied the knot in August last year, and the comedian has taken to social media to announce his spouse is pregnant, and by this time next year she will be celebrating her first "actual Mother's Day".

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are expecting their first child together.

The 'Central Intelligence' star shared a string of pictures on his Instagram account to tease the news, which included a sweet picture of the couple together, a photograph of Eniko wearing a crop top and shorts to show off her burgeoning baby bump, as well as an image of the ultra sound baby scan.

Alongside the images, which were uploaded to the photo-sharing site on Mother's Day – celebrated in America on May 14 – he wrote:

"Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed. (sic)"

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 14, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

And the duo have also revealed the gender of their baby in the recent upload, as the image of Eniko flaunting her swelling stomach had the words "It's a boy" emblazoned over it. Although the funny man broadcasted the exciting news over the internet, he had previously vowed not to be "public" about starting a family "off the bat".

When previously asked whether Eniko was pregnant in October last year, he said: "She's not pregnant. We're not expecting. When we do, we'll know and you'll probably hear from me several months after. "You'll probably be able to tell because she'll be showing, but when that does happen I won't be public about it off the bat."

Bang Showbiz