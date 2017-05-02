Unravelling Kendall's #MetGala dress

The 21-year-old model donned a stunning La Perla gown to the annual fashion extravaganza in New York on Monday and designer Julia Haart has revealed the garment didn't contain a single piece of fabric.

Kendall Jenner's dress did not contain a single piece of fabric, but was instead made from 85 000 crystals and ONE piece of thread.

The dress had 60 people working on it in five cities and took hundreds of hours to complete as it used a rare technique combining painted lace and macramé to avoid using any fabric alongside the crystals, which were in three shades of black.

Julia explained to E! News: "The idea was to create a body that's all one piece, so nothing moves."

Kendall Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was initially hesitant about wearing a fabric-less dress but agreed to give it a try, and Julia had designed the gown with the brunette beauty in mind.

She said: "When I created the dress, it was made with [Kendall] in mind.

"The number encompasses what the star represents – it's sensual and revealing, but also simple and easy."

Following months of speculation, Kendall finally went public with her relationship with A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala and the pair were spotted together in a number of pictures.

It was previously claimed Kendall had asked the 'L$D' hitmaker – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – to temporarily move in with her after having her home robbed in March.

Model Kendall Jenner arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala.

A source said: "Kendall's anxiety has gone through the roof since the robbery and she feels she doesn't know who she can trust.

"It's put new pressure on her fledgling relationship with Rakim, who she's been leaning on heavily for support.

"She's even suggested he move into her house temporarily because she's scared to be there alone at night.

"Friends are worried they might be moving too fast.

"They've been seeing each other for nine months but it's been very hot and cold."

