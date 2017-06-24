WATCH: Kendall's Pepsi ad irks Spike Lee
International | 24 June 2017, 3:21pm
The award-winning movie-maker has blasted the model and the drinks company for attempting to profit from the Black Lives Matter movement, saying Kendall was an inappropriate person to cast in the commercial.
In the advert - which was scrapped shortly after it first aired - Kendall walked away from a photoshoot and into the middle of a protest, where she appeared to calm tensions between the public and the police by handing a can of Pepsi to an officer.
Spike said companies like Pepsi should aspire to have a more diverse workforce.
We'd like you to judge for yourself whether Spike's criticism is justified.
Bang Showbiz