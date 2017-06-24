WATCH: Kendall's Pepsi ad irks Spike Lee

Spike Lee thinks Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi advert was “horrible”.

The award-winning movie-maker has blasted the model and the drinks company for attempting to profit from the Black Lives Matter movement, saying Kendall was an inappropriate person to cast in the commercial.

In the advert - which was scrapped shortly after it first aired - Kendall walked away from a photoshoot and into the middle of a protest, where she appeared to calm tensions between the public and the police by handing a can of Pepsi to an officer.