Karrueche Tran to testify against Chris Brown

Chris Brown was served with a restraining order after his birthday party on Friday (05.05.17), which states that he must stay away from his ex, after she accused him of physical abuse.

And now TMZ reports that the model and actress will testify against her former partner later this month, in order to help other victims of domestic abuse confront their abusers.

Karrueche – who dated Chris on and off between 2011 and 2014 – previously claimed he threatened to kill her.

She issued a sworn statement to the court in February where she claimed he "told a few people that he was going to kill her".

She also alleged that Chris told the people he was going to "take her out" and "shoot her" if they couldn't get back together.

Karrueche also alleged that Chris had "punched her in her stomach twice [and] pushed her down the stairs" several years ago.

Singer Chris Brown, left, sits courtside with Karrueche Tran after an exhibition basketball game between the United States and the Dominican Republic at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 20, 2014. Picture: Reuters

Chris had previously appeared to comment on the claims made by Karrueche in a video posted to his Instagram account.

In the video posted online, he said: "Make sure y'all don't be listening to all this bulls**t man. I don't know what the f**k they're talking about. Don't believe all that bulls**t, bro."

After Karrueche was granted a temporary restraining order in February, her lawyers said: "Ms. Tran is looking to expeditiously close this matter and quite frankly be able to move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible."

Chris has a history of abuse against his partners; in 2009 he pled guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna.