BET these artists will make Africa proud!

Last year, the Best International Act: Africa category was won by Mzansi’s own Black Coffee.

For the third year in a row, Kiernan Forbes has been nominated for a BET Award. The rapper who is simply known as AKA is not the only South African who scored a nod. Rapper, Nasty C as well as gqom queen Babes Wodumo were also nominated.

This year, it’s really anyone’s gong to take. Nasty C came out of Durban and really shook up the hip hop game. Actually, it might be safe to say he shook up the South African music industry in general.

His Bad Hair Extensions debut album has already won a few awards and sparked one of the most bizarre beefs with Dr Malinga.

Anyway, Nasty C has had a good year.

Drake beats Adele's record for most Billboards

When Babes Wodumo burst onto the scene with Wololo, the Durbanite who is signed to Mampintsha’s West Ink imprint, really became the people’s champ.

The Gqom Queen, whose debut album is also named this, brought a fresh sound to the game. But she hasn’t been able to top the polarising Wololo yet.

Any of these South Africans could take the BET Award home. But the competition in the Best International Act: Africa category is tough.

As per usual, Nigeria is well represented. Davido is on the finalist list. His current single, If, is so big that even American crooner, R Kelly, came out of the woodworks to cover it. Mr Eazi is probably the underdog on this list. The Nigerian singer-songwriter’s mixtape, Accra to Lagos, has been making waves.

Of course, Wizkid needs no introduction. The Nigerian act who has been spending so much time in London that he’s showing up to interviews with the accent is a bonafide superstar.

Tekno, who is also from Nigeria, had one of the biggest hits of last year with Pana. It was a continental and, dare I say, worldwide cross-over hit. Rounding out the nominees for that category is Stonebwoy from Ghana. He brings a dancehall-influenced vibe to his music and is also one to look out for.

The BET Awards ceremony, which takes place in Los Angeles on June 25, is probably going to be a star-studded affair.

Here is the full list of nominees in the Best International Act: Africa category.

Best International Act: Africa

AKA (South Africa)

Babes Wodumo (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Tekno (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

* See who wins the Best International Act: Africa category at the BET Awards on June 25. The awards will be broadcast on BET (DStv Channel 129) on June 27 at 8pm.

IOL