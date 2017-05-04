Cassper finds it hard to be humble

He loves going on social media to show off his luxury apartment, cars (2 Bentleys) and expensive watches (Rolex), but Cassper Nyovest has always maintained that he’s “humble”.
Humility, however, is a matter of opinion. And just few hours ago, the Mama I Made It star was forced to defend himself as the haters gathered to denounce the way he flaunts his most prized possessions.
“It’s two Bentleys, a new V Class and new sprinter, five Rolexes and I’m rich as f**k,” he humbly tweeted.
Cassper was responding to a naysayer’s tweet that read "I have Bentleys, Rolex and I'm Rich, Like we don't know that."
It seems Cassper has had enough of 'haters' as he kept hitting back:"I can't run away from how successful I am. I also can't lie on songs just to make certain individuals comfortable with my music. So..."
Hell yeah im successful!!! I had to accept that before anybody else had to accept it. I can't hide my joy!!! I'm having the time of my life!
— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) May 4, 2017
The rapper shared his latest album's tracklist on social media and not everyone was impressed.
@JustKholii_ R120 for generic recycled beats, rapping, singing about nonsensical things. I dont know but that's pic.twitter.com/qpMvJa4WqI
— Don (@donvuyo) May 4, 2017
Artists like Cassper need to realize that them being rich benefits the fans in no way If your music doesn't talk to me I don't care about it
— 🇿🇦 EFFWORD 🔥☠️ (@TIAGOSOUL_) May 4, 2017
AKA was right. Him & Cassper are the same.
— Lumka R (@_Lumie) May 4, 2017
Cause Drama,Get Twitter talking,let haters hate & Trend Nationwide a day before ur album drops Cassper =Super Genius pic.twitter.com/BOAuwooAA3
— Kgositsiele Mphomane (@Real_King_SA) May 4, 2017
Thuto is drops tomorrow and social media is already buzzing.
@CassperNyovest @Yfm @OfficialTshego 🔥🔥🔥Way deep love the new music u about to come with salute. 👏
— Lacoste (@thabisomokwena4) May 4, 2017
I repeat!!! TeamNyovest!!! You are the strongest side of the operation!!! I've done my part!!! Please go buy #Thuto when it drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iwZ8CuU9iT
— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) May 4, 2017
Cassper should just release a track called "Le Nyele" and rap about his Bentleys Rolex and money just to piss off people even further nje 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KQ9dlEDrDv
— Tumi (@MorakabiKefuwe) May 4, 2017
@CassperNyovest 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YHg9SyNw81
— D U N C A N 🇿🇦 (@IAmLedunco) May 4, 2017
IOL
@CassperNyovest pic.twitter.com/1ez9wC384O
— Sibusiso Mnisi (@DeSBU1) May 4, 2017