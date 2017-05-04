CLOSE X
Cassper finds it hard to be humble

Local

He loves going on social media to show off his luxury apartment, cars (2 Bentleys) and expensive watches (Rolex), but Cassper Nyovest has always maintained that he’s “humble”.

Humility, however, is a matter of opinion. And just few hours ago, the Mama I Made It star was forced to defend himself as the haters gathered to denounce the way he flaunts his most prized possessions.

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

“It’s two Bentleys, a new V Class and new sprinter, five Rolexes and I’m rich as f**k,” he humbly tweeted.

Cassper was responding to a naysayer’s tweet that read "I have Bentleys, Rolex and I'm Rich, Like we don't know that."

It seems Cassper has had enough of 'haters' as he kept hitting back:

"I can't run away from how successful I am. I also can't lie on songs just to make certain individuals comfortable with my music. So..."

The rapper shared his latest album's tracklist on social media and not everyone was impressed.

Thuto is drops tomorrow and social media is already buzzing.

IOL

