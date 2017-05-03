DJ Zinhle's keeping up with the AKAs?

The news comes in the wake of the announcement by love rival Bonang earlier this year, that she and Zinhle's baby daddy, rapper AKA, will be giving fans intimate access to their glamorous lifestyle.

Talk about keeping up with the AKAs. DJ Zinhle is getting her own reality show.

Zinhle announced on Twitter that filming for her show was already taking place at her home.

DJ Zinhle's boyfriend in dock for fraud

Her tweet was in response to one her followers about an article in one of the local weekly magazines.

“No babe. I'm home with a crew filming a new reality show. I don't have bad luck either,” she wrote

She further tweeted about her crew, so the reality show is probably happening, soon.

Anyway, I need to get back to work. Can't keep the crew & ancestors waiting. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — #djzinhlecolours (@DJZinhle) May 3, 2017

Bonang's show will broadcast on Vuzu AMP in July.

Idols judge talks about her ancestral calling

Though the drama surrounding Zinhle, Bonang and AKA seems to have died off lately, who knows what sorts of skeletons are likely to come out of the closet when these rival reality shows go head-tohead.

After all, reality TV is nothing without drama!

IOL