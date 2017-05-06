PICS: ‘Six zeros changed my lifestyle but not me’

The doccie zooms into the lives of millionaires who ordinary people love to read about or watch on TV.

Matheba will appear in the May 16 episode.

Durban - "Money has made my life easier, It has given me more choices. But it hasn’t changed me. It has changed the way I live,” said South Africa’s millionaire celebrity Bonang Matheba, who spoke to the Sunday Tribune ahead of her episode in the SABC’s new documentary called Six Zeros which profiles Mzansi’s young millionaires.

Matheba, 29, is envied by young and old and has attracted millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram.

Matheba, who recently broke her ties with SABC’s Metro FM, said she agreed to be featured because she wanted to give people a recipe on how to make and save money in difficult economic times.

She is the only media personality documented.

Others who will be featured are footballer May Mahlangu, businesswoman Rito Hlungwani, jewellery business owner Max Lichaba, and entrepreneur Tebogo Mafodi.

Despite scoring the “six zeros” which people her age only dream of, Matheba is not resting on her laurels.

She is a person who likes having many irons in the fire.

Among the jobs she pulls off with aplomb are: Top Billing presenter, face of Revlon, and ambassador for Ipanema Africa footwear, Woolworths and Courvoisier.

The documentary will give viewers an insight into the millionaires’ club through a series that allows viewers to tour and explore a similar lifestyle.

“I’ve been given the platform to give insight on how entertainers should make their money sustainable. Entertainers should stop dying poor. I spend my money on buying property, investing in the future and travelling the world,” she said.

Asked about the most expensive item she has ever bought, she said, “My houses, but I can’t reveal the price tags.”

Six Zeros will not only focus on all things monetary, but it will also look into the trials and tribulations Matheba has faced in her journey to becoming a millionaire.

While Matheba was enjoying her life she has not forgotten that there are less fortunate people than herself.

“The Bonang Bursary Fund is where most of my money for community outreach programmes goes. Any kind of investment is better when you improve someone else’s life,” she said.

Matheba has partnered with the One Campaign in an effort to fight extreme poverty and preventable disease, especially in Africa.

She rose to fame when she hosted SABC’s music series, LIVE from 2007.

From there she has not looked back.

On Friday, Matheba was at the World Economic Forum at the Durban ICC where she sat on the panel as moderator to discuss ways to eradicate poverty through educating, employing and empowering Africa’s youth.

Despite being well-heeled, Matheba said she was cautious about her spending.

“It means I have to be more vigilant in investing in myself, my business, my career, my girls and my future. You don’t spend money unnecessarily. You invest in assets. I’m very frugal. Also, because I’m a celebrity, I get a lot of things free, so I really don’t have to spend my money,” she said, and chuckled.

Matheba said she learnt about the importance of saving and investment from her mother Charlotte Mokoena, a businesswoman.

