SAA apologises to Bonang

In a surprise turn of events, South African Airways (SAA) has had a change of heart and apologised to Bonang Matheba for their "cheeky" response to her complaint.





The Queen B and SAA got into an argument over the food served on SAA's flights with Bonang calling the airline "trash".

@flysaa_care @flysaa Better response would've been-"Sorry. How can we improve our customer service". Trash airline. @flysaa — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 18, 2017 This interaction send Twitter into a frenzy and it would seem that this prompted SAA to issue an apology.