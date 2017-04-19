SAA apologises to Bonang

This interaction send Twitter into a frenzy and it would seem that this prompted SAA to issue an apology.
@flysaa_care @flysaa Better response would've been-"Sorry. How can we improve our customer service". Trash airline. @flysaa
— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 18, 2017
Our Queen B @bonang_m We at SAA love you ❤ ❤ ❤. About our previous response 🙈 🙈 🙈. We are so sorry.
— FlySAA Care (@flysaa_care) April 19, 2017 Twitter did not take well to the sudden change of heart and responded to the apology tweet.
@flysaa_care @bonang_m You said what you really felt on the first tweet case dismissed pic.twitter.com/xoyokFWSfQ
— Teddymphilela2 (@teddymphilela2) April 19, 2017
@flysaa_care @bonang_m Kahleni boh, First Response Was the Best, Don't Ruin A Good Thing Mahn. pic.twitter.com/svX38mroin
— LyriQ SVV (@SA_LSVV) April 19, 2017
@flysaa_care @bonang_m Oksalayo we laughed and had fun! pic.twitter.com/8RkDXq4BIT
— Ms•Zani•nibeFit (@This_Milli_Girl) April 19, 2017
@flysaa_care @bonang_m Halala,This one needs @ntsikimazwai intervention. Bonang is treated like glass of diamonds. WTF
— IAMGT (@gudtymWILD) April 19, 2017