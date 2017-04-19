CLOSE X
Advertisement

SAA apologises to Bonang

Local

In a surprise turn of events, South African Airways (SAA) has had a change of heart and apologised to Bonang Matheba for their "cheeky" response to her complaint.


The Queen B and SAA got into an argument over the food served on SAA's flights with Bonang calling the airline "trash".
This interaction send Twitter into a frenzy and it would seem that this prompted SAA to issue an apology. 
Share this story
Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

— FlySAA Care (@flysaa_care) April 19, 2017 Twitter did not take well to the sudden change of heart and responded to the apology tweet.

Share this story
Recommended For You
Advertisement
X