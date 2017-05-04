TeamNyovest hit back on AKA's ' I didn't know nig**s dropping today'

Not sure if it's coincidence or intentional but AKA’s #DontForgetToPray featuring Anatii also dropped this morning.

AKA claims he didn’t know his longtime rival, Cassper Nyovest was dropping his album Thuto today.... but really Supa Mega!

#DontForgetToPray started making its way to the top of the trend list on social media yesterday afternoon, shortly after #Thuto and #Cassper started causing a frenzy.

The All Eyes On Me star took to Twitter early this morning to greet his followers and gloat: “Good morning .... guys, I legit didn't know nig*** was dropping today .... sorry .... not sorry.”

Cassper finds it hard to be humble

And #TeamNyovest aren't buying none of that:

@Silly_boy_Kaos @akaworldwide Aka is annoying bro, he makes great music but he's legit immature. Was this tweet even necessary??🤔 — Phatudi PJ Maponya (@Phatudi_RJ) May 5, 2017

@akaworldwide stick to ur music bro coz u very gud nd da nigga u talking bwt is lit as well.we luv ur music guys both of u nw stop wth ds. — Sizwe Mlaba (@mlaba_sizwe) May 5, 2017

@akaworldwide you mad childish my guy , thats y we wil always buy cass stuff n download your stufff for free. — Mashy (@mashy_grey) May 5, 2017

Cassper has been creating hype for his album for months and he continued promoting it on the airwaves as some of his songs started playing on 5FM and YFM yesterday and fans went crazy into a frenzy.

#Thuto is out there in strores and you here telling me about "dnt frget to pray"

Go get the album pic.twitter.com/6DoPZICvvd — Thabo Ndobe (@iam_steebow) May 5, 2017

"These beats beg for life when I get on to them " - Nyuku @CassperNyovest 🔥 🔥 #Thuto pic.twitter.com/rEy29bZoSa — BAREND ROTHSCHILD (@barend_g) May 4, 2017

.@CassperNyovest we 're listening to the interview in Cali! Congrats on your day #Thuto 🙏🏾 Thankful to be a part of it! — Goapele (@Goapele) May 5, 2017





IOL

Thuto features local and international music industry heavyweights Black Thought (The Roots), Nadia Nakai Tshego, Riky Rick and Goapele.