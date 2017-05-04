CLOSE X
#TeamNyovest hit back on AKA's ' I didn't know nig**s dropping today'

Local

AKA claims he didn’t know his longtime rival, Cassper Nyovest was dropping his album Thuto today.... but really Supa Mega!

Not sure if it's coincidence or intentional but AKA’s #DontForgetToPray featuring Anatii also dropped this morning.

AKA and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Twitter

#DontForgetToPray started making its way to the top of the trend list on social media yesterday afternoon, shortly after #Thuto and #Cassper started causing a frenzy.

The All Eyes On Me star took to Twitter early this morning to greet his followers and gloat: “Good morning .... guys, I legit didn't know nig*** was dropping today .... sorry .... not sorry.”

Cassper finds it hard to be humble

And #TeamNyovest aren't buying none of that:

Cassper has been creating hype for his album for months and he continued promoting it on the airwaves as some of his songs started playing on 5FM and YFM yesterday and fans went crazy into a frenzy.

Thuto features local and international music industry heavyweights Black Thought (The Roots), Nadia Nakai Tshego, Riky Rick and Goapele. 

IOL

