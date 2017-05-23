The Suit: stage tale of revenge...

Siyabonga Twala and Zola Nombona capture the audience’s attention as they bring to life this romantic-tragicomedy.

As soon as the lights were switched off, we were transported to the wonderland that is Sophiatown, back in the 1950s.

The Suit, by author Can Themba, is directed by James Ngcobo and boasts an all-star cast which includes Isidingo’s Lindani Nkosi, Skeem Saam funnyman Molefi Monanise and Hustle’s Andile Nebulane.

Helping to bring this timeless piece to life is some amazing choreography by dancer and performer Lesedi Motladi.

The Suit focuses on the love story of Philemon and his wife Matilda.

Philemon was a husband who made breakfast for his wife every morning before he went to work. He was determined that Tilly, as he fondly refers to her, was well taken care of. Philemon and Matilda’s marriage was the envy of many, because it seemed perfect. Until, that is, an old flame emerged and disrupted their matrimonial bliss.

On his way to work one fateful morning, an old friend revealed the disturbing news to Philemon – a young man was taking advantage of his absence and visiting his wife every morning.

In distress, Philemon took the bus back home only to witness the most heartbreaking sight. His greatest fear came true as he walked inside the house to witness his wife in bed with another man.

The young man fled, jumping out the bathroom window. In his haste, he left his suit behind.

Matilda was scared, expecting a lashing from her husband. Instead, she received the worst, most unexpected punishment.

Consumed by his thirst for revenge, Philemon changed from a loving husband to an evil monster.

He asked Tilly to take care of the suit, referring to it as the third person in the house, and treat it as a house guest.

Matilda was to carry the suit everywhere (to church or out shopping) and, worst of all, was expected to feed “the guest”.

Matilda found her husband’s behaviour bizarre and absurd but continued with the punishment, until she decided to join the local women’s club. Tilly felt alive again as she discovered an opportunity to live her dream of singing and dancing.

One day, Philemon invited some of their friends to witness Tilly’s talent and, after the guests applauded her, Philemon asked her to bring out the house “guest”.

Baffled and confused, Tilly brought the suit.

Philemon made sure his wife suffered more humiliation as he asked her to feed the house guest in front of their friends.

Soon, Matilda had had enough.

One day, Philemon returned home to a horrendous scene. In his quest for revenge, he had lost more than he had bargained for.

The official opening performance of The Suit took place last Wednesday, and saw some industry heavyweights, the likes of Mvundi Vundla, Thembi Mtshali, Tony Kgoroge and Shado Twala in attendance.

** The Suit is showing at the Market Theatre from May 5 until 28.

IOL