#TrevorNoah a good ambassador for SA: Mthethwa
Local | 9 May 2017, 07:45am
"Noah is a son of the soil. He joins an increasing list of South Africans who are doing well beyond the African borders and are becoming good ambassadors for South Africa. They also show the African child that anything is possible," Mthethwa said in a statement.
"In the period that marks Africa month, it is my great pleasure to congratulate one of Africa’s foremost media personalities, Trevor Noah on winning this prestigious award. We are thrilled and very proud of him for continuing to fly the South African flag high."
Noah won the award on Sunday night in Los Angeles for hosting The Daily Show in a highly contested category which included the likes of renowned American hosts Ellen DeGeneres and RuPaul.