Pippa Middleton jets off on honeymoon

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile for the cameras after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Picture: AP

The couple got married in a lavish celebration on Saturday (20.05.17) and the party planner – who is the younger sister of Duchess Catherine – and her new husband arrived in Los Angeles on Monday (22.05.17) en route to the Pacific Islands, where they will holiday at a private retreat.

The newlyweds were spotted chatting to other holidaymakers while they waited for their next flight, and they are believed to be travelling to Tetiaroa, a secluded getaway once owned by the late Marlon Brando that is now an eco-resort boasting thatched villas with outdoor baths, infinity pools, seawater air-conditioning, solar electricity and generators running on coconut oil.

And after a relaxing break in the idyllic resort, the couple won't be heading straight back to reality as they are also said to be planning a second honeymoon in the Scottish Highlands, where James' family own a 10,000-acre estate.

Pippa Middleton, background right, kisses James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday. Picture: AP

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Pippa and James have loved all the excitement about getting married – but obviously it became a very intense few months and they both feel they're ready to be totally alone together.

"Pippa was very heavily involved in the organisation of the big day, and they've decided on two very different honeymoon breaks – first to a stunning island out in French Polynesia but then to Scotland because it's a special place for both of them.

"The Polynesian villa is everything people would expect – miles of white sand, beautiful scenery and a 24-hour-a-day service from staff – and they're staying there for a week.

"After that they'll head to Scotland for the second part of their break – and they hope to end it by catching the final of the French Open tennis tournament in two weeks time.

"No expense was spared on lavish bravado for the wedding, but the honeymoon plans are totally different. They're quiet, peaceful and romantic."