Trevor Noah grabs pic with John Cena

The South African export is living his best life and we are so proud of him, even though we're a bit jealous.

Trevor Noah recently won the best host award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and is sharing more snaps from the night.

Trevor captioned his picture on Instagram with John Cena saying: "I saw @johncena or rather he let me see him. Either way, it was dope and he's even cooler in person than I ever dreamed he'd be. #wwe #johncena #tagteam Yes that's @caradelevingne behind John's right bicep."

International model Cara Delevingne is also spotted in the background of the picture at her table.

The Daily Show host was recently on the cover of TIME Magazine for TIME’s Next Generation Leaders issue.