Doing the most for their dads #FathersDay

Fathers wants to be acknowledged and be told that they are their children's heroes.

Like mothers day, fathers too deserve a special treat on their special day which is celebrated in South Africa every second Sunday of June.

They want to be showered with love and compliments, and mostly they want to be appreciated especially for the sacrifices they make for their families.

They work too hard without complaint in order to provide for their families and truth be told, it’s not always that their efforts are fully acknowledged.

We know it’s their duty to provide however a little THANK YOU means a lot.

They too want to be showered with love and pressies just like they do for mothers and children’s special days.

A father’s contribution is enormous, and this day seeks to celebrate their presence.

Cassper Nyovest and his Dad. Picture: Instagram

As we celebrate this day, some of the local celebs shared their special moments and messages with their fathers:

Cassper's 'Superman' music video is exactly what the doctor ordered this Father’s day.

He released this music video on Friday in celebration of Father's Day.

If you’re not catching feeling with this video...you need help!

The video features some of Cassper’s friend and industry heavy weights, the likes of Kwesta, Ricky Rick, Oskido, Somizi, HHP and Tall A$$ Mo with their children.

Kwesta and his daughter. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this month, the Mama I Made It hitmaker called on fans to be part of the video by submitting photos of themselves with their fathers. He also invited fathers to send him do to the same.

HHP and his son. Picture: Instagram

Cassper wrote the song to his father, Letsebela, whom he said taught him everything he knows.

The song features his father’s old time favourite musician and friend Ntate Tsepo Tshola.

"I remember growing up, we had bullies [on] the bus. They would bully all the kids in the bus except us. I could see it in their eyes. I think they knew that my dad was the guy... Who takes care of the thieves and the bullies. That is why they would do nothing to me. I think they knew my dad might be Superman," raps Cassper.

Happy Father’s day to all the amazing father out there:

You gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person. You believed in me. Love you dad. Happy #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/ptRS4louW1 — Jonathan Boynton-Lee (@jon_boyntonlee) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day to the greatest Fathers I know, who inspire me daily to be one too. 🙏🏾 #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/nGzUZdv8G1 — ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) June 18, 2017

This time around my father is in my house for Father's Day. I'm going to cook EVERYTHING! 💃🏾🙌🏾😍💙 #HappyFathersDay — Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) June 18, 2017



