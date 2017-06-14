Khloé Kardashian has 'susceptibility' to melanoma

The 32-year-old television personality spoke to 21-year-old clairvoyant Tyler Henry on his show 'Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry', and the psychic told the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star she has to take extra care with her health because he kept seeing visions of skin during their meeting, which he claimed is a sign of skin cancer.

Khloé Kardashian has been warned she has a "susceptibility" to melanoma.

Speaking during Wednesday's episode of the E! programme, Tyler said: "OK this just came through really strongly. Skin, I'm seeing skin, I'm referencing to what looks like melanoma.

"I'm getting a reference to three separate situations that I view as being problem areas."

And Tyler gave Khloé specific details about the potential problem areas, and warned her her back and her leg will be where the melanoma hits.

He continued: "You have a susceptibility on your back and there's a susceptibility on your leg and I need you to keep both in mind. This is huge."

Khloé's youngest half-sister Kylie Jenner, 19, also took part on the show, which saw her warned about her love life and the possibility of a former flame trying to rekindle a romance with her.

Tyler said: "With an individual from the past that you have been romantically involved with.

"I basically see this individual coming in and out. And to me that generally indicates that this person is kind of in our lives, then kind of out of our lives.

"The feeling is basically that we want to really set healthy boundaries and say, 'No, you can't kind of dip your toes in and leave when you want and really can't commit.'"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder split from her previous partner Tyga, 27, earlier this year, and has since started dating fellow rapper Travis Scott, 25, and she believes she knows who the person Tyler was referring to is.

The beauty mogul replied: "Yeah, I think I know who you're talking about."

