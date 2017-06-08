Khloe 'faked tried' getting pregnant with Lamar

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has confessed to stopping her fertility treatments when she was dating the former basketball star because she felt the circumstances of her marriage "weren't the healthiest" to be raising a child in.

Khloe Kardashian "faked" trying to have a baby when she was with Lamar Odom.

Asked by Dr. Huang if she has ever tried to conceive a child in a preview clip for the family's E! reality show, she said: "Yes, I fake tried. I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest. So, I just kept pretending I was doing it."

Before adding: "When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.

"I knew that it wasn't the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I've done a lot of covering up for him, like, even when it made me look like I was the problem. But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper s**t to deal with."

It comes after Lamar eldest child – his daughter Destiny – branded his and Khloe's relationship as "toxic".

She said: "Things changed when my dad married Khloe. Things were a lot more public. When your dad’s an NBA player that’s already enough, but when he’s marrying a reality TV star, things are so public and you don’t have a private life anymore.

"It was crazy that my dad was getting married to this woman that I used to watch religiously. It was such a whirlwind, really ... [When Khloe helped Lamar after his overdose] a lot of people in our circle were confused. Their relationship is very toxic.

Bang Showbiz