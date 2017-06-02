Kim Kardashian: Caitlyn discredits mom

The 67-year-old reality star – who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment – recently released her book ‘Secrets of My Life’ in which she details her relationship with ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star Kris, with whom she had two children, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19.

Now, Kris’ daughter Kim – whom she had with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian – has said her former step-father is “so angry” at 61-year-old Kris for “no reason” throughout the memoir, and even accuses the brunette beauty of “pocketing” the money from Caitlyn’s work as a motivational speaker.

Speaking on a sneak preview of an upcoming episode of their reality show, Kim, 36, said: “Caitlyn brought me her book, and I read it to be like, I feel like I’m really fair. She’s so angry at mom, like for no reason. It was like, ‘I didn’t speak to my sister because of Kris, I didn’t see my kids because of Kris’. Like, grow up and say ‘I didn’t call my kids’!

“And Caitlyn discredits mom. She said ‘I didn’t see a dime of my money’. She was insinuating that mom took the check and pocketed it and had this huge savings.”

The brunette beauty then states that Kris wasn’t taking the money at all, as when the famous family – which also includes Kim’s sisters Kourtney and Khloe, as well as brother Rob – first moved out of Beverly Hills, they thought they were “broke”.

Kim continued: “The part of our lives that people don’t ever see is that for a good 10 or 15 years, when we first moved to Hidden Hills when no-one lived in Hidden Hills, everyone thought ‘Oh my god we’re moving out of Beverly Hills we’ve gotta be broke.’ And [we were] borrowing money from grandma and [we] couldn’t pay the bills. Like, the money wasn’t going in mom’s pocket.”

And Kim’s sister Kourtney, 38, agreed, saying that their mother helped “change Caitlyn’s career” and set up her motivational speaking business.

Kourtney said: "They made the money together. Even when mom would book appearances, I worked for her, I would hear her phone calls in the office. She would hustle to get speeches. She changed Caitlyn's career and she made her have this motivational speaker business."

Bang Showbiz