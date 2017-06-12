'Mahorny' gets more than he bargained for #DMF

But despite his desire for a family, Mahoney seems to have a reputation for being a ladies man. Twitter has since rechristened him "Mahorny".

Last night's Date My Family bachelor Mahoney Kolela wasn't going to mince his words. The activation coordinator from Kibler Park got straight to the point: "I'm looking for a person who could be a potential wife."

Mahoney wanted someone beautiful and smart. She had to have her life in order. Mahoney wanted an independent woman. She “definitely has to work” he said.

"I'm not out here to support other people's children... but I don't mind spending money on my partner," he added.

The first potential 'wife' was Lerato from Kibler Park. Like Mahoney, she wanted someone who was working. Like virtually every other Date My Family hopeful, she wanted a guy with a car.

"I am tired of taking taxis to men who don't appreciate me," she said.

#DateMyFamily



What is with girls and cars? Have your own car and other people's cars won't bother you at all pic.twitter.com/vmHOSt7ee0 — 14 June💜😋 Gemini (@JustZamore) June 11, 2017

The date with her family seemed to have gone well as they all got along.

When asked about his last stable relationship, Mahoney said three years ago.

“I don’t go around looking searching for relationships”, he said.

"I don't go around searching for relationships." but you're on #DateMyFamily. 😂 pic.twitter.com/B5EmjOWa9x — Swiswi Digital (@TheGreat_Jesse) June 11, 2017

Quick on the draw, Tweeps were lining up to peruse Mahoney's files.

Ben 10s grow up so fast these days. You switch on the TV and they are on #DateMyFamily 😂 Ps No fam, I'm not sharing any files! pic.twitter.com/oOutYg82nt — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) June 11, 2017

No need to share we already know #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/ltb9UwCdXQ — S'thembiso Gamede (@StheeReloaded) June 11, 2017

We already got them. pic.twitter.com/MwZRJbsDQr — Xolani Sxosh Cele (@sxoshzn) June 11, 2017

Moving along swiftly.

The second hopeful was Tiisetso from Dobsonville. She’s an executive PA.

An ambitious extrovert, Tiisetso was looking for a guy who could provide for himself, but was also fun and outgoing.

She said she wanted a man who respects women. No chauvinist pigs for Tiisetso.

“I want a man who values women, not an abuser and I’m not willing to compromise respect," she said.

Maybe forthright Tiisetso put Mahoney off his stride, because when they asked him how long he had been single, he said two years. Earlier he had said three.

#DateMyFamily



To the first family he said he has been single for 3 years to the second family he has been single for 2 years pic.twitter.com/PdtjQXIaO2 — 14 June💜😋 Gemini (@JustZamore) June 11, 2017

Mahoney then revealed he was cheated on in his previous relationship.

“I have never cheated before,” he added.

Mahoney says he has never cheated before. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/1D3bIqVpdp — Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) June 11, 2017

Mahoney wasn't making a good impression. Tiisetso's friend said he seemed a "bit arrogant".

The third and final contestant was a 24-year-old freelance journalist named Kwena, from Hartbeespoort.

She was looking for a fun guy, someone smart, but also family orientated.

“I think this is the one”, Mahoney said even before the date night.

But the date was an awkward disaster, with a lots of tension after he offended Kwena’s friend.

Luckily, it didn't seem to bother Kwena that much. “This can be the one, he’s so hot,” she said excitedly.

When Kwena's aunt asked Mahoney about his worst trait, he said: "People with low self-esteem think that I'm arrogant".

Mahoney chose Kwena and tweeps got all their guns out:

Mahoney guy is arrogant and annoying with his generational money #DateMyFamily — Tlamelo Modise (@Tlamelo_Modise) June 12, 2017

#DateMyFamily ay Kodwa mina the part that really got me was when Mahorny said "If u ain't rich, your parents should have worked harder" pic.twitter.com/m7f672GWCZ — [email protected] ™🔭🏃🎓 (@mbulelo_tatana) June 12, 2017

#DateMyFamily He hangouts in Sandton ."😁Promoting a new Product" shh... — sifiso (@sifiso_molemo) June 12, 2017

This Mahoney guy belongs in the dustbin, he's trash. All the things coming out his mouth.#DateMyfamily pic.twitter.com/5uY0NXLaIy — Reba (@RebaMokgoko) June 11, 2017